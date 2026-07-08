Egypt FA reacts after controversial loss to Argentina in heated World Cup clash

Following a heartbreaking defeat to defending champions Argentina on Tuesday night in Atlanta, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has expressed its displeasure with how the match officiating was biased and cost them the game.

Egypt threw away a two-goal lead only to suffer a 3-2 defeat in Atlanta. Argentina scored two late goals in quick succession through Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez, respectively, to march to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Egypt squandered a winnable victory against Argentina, losing their two-goal lead and exiting with a 2-3 defeat in the match against Argentina in Atlanta,” the EFA said in a statement.

Clear foul, unawarded penalty

“The match began with pressure from the 2022 world champions, and the Egyptian national team met this with confidence and calmness before regaining control of matters starting from the 7th minute.

“After that, a clear foul on Mohamed Salah in the 16th minute was ignored by the French referee [François Letexier]. Then the winning goal came in the second minute of stoppage time after an Egyptian attack that deserved a penalty kick, but the referee and the video technology did not award it.”

Even Egypt coach Hossam Hassan did not hold back in expressing his frustration and blatantly claimed that his team was “cheated” by whistleman Letexier.

“We have been cheated unfairly today; we have suffered injustice. The cup is directed towards Argentina… We have been treated unfairly today,” Hassan said during a post-match press conference.

‘We haven’t seen respect or fair play’

“We haven’t seen respect or fair play. There has been neither respect nor fair play. A penalty was ruled out and was not even checked by VAR.

“A second goal was remarkably disallowed. There has not even been a VAR check, even though we have all seen the image of the [shirt] being pulled back. I am not going to continue following the matches of this World Cup; this is my own way of speaking up.”

The Egyptian FA President, Hany Abo Rida, has since reportedly filed an official complaint against French international referee Letexier and his assistants in the VAR.

Rida is said to have demanded that an investigation be conducted and officially requested that Letexier and his assistants be excluded for the rest of the competition.

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