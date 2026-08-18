FC Copenhagen confirms signing of Sundowns’ Thapelo Maseko

F.C. Copenhagen have officially announced the signing of Bafana Bafana international Thapelo Maseko on a four-year deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The 22-year-old moves to Copenhagen from Mamelodi Sundowns on a four-year contract, arriving in the Danish capital on the back of impressive performances in South African football,” the club said in a statement.

“He has established himself as a key player for Mamelodi Sundowns while also making his mark on the South Africa national team, where he recently scored the winning goal against South Korea during this summer’s World Cup.

“Maseko is a left-footed winger who possesses a direct playing style and exceptional speed,” added the club.

READ: Football feels heavier and colder, says Sundowns player Thapelo Maseko

Director of Football, Kristjaan Speakman, says of Maseko’s arrival: “We’re building a balanced squad with different profiles, and Thapelo is an exciting addition.

“He’s comfortable playing on both sides of the pitch and likes to attack space with and without the ball. His game is progressing, and recent exposure at international level has shown his ability to play on the biggest stage.

“He’s been patient and shown a strong desire to join F.C. Copenhagen. It was a competitive process to acquire him, and we are very happy to welcome him into our group.”

F.C. Copenhagen head coach, Bo Svensson, looks forward to working with Maseko and has high expectations for the South African.

“In Thapelo, we get an explosive, dynamic player with exceptional qualities in direct, 1-on-1 situations.

“His pace and ability to challenge his direct opponent will make him a constant threat in behind, but he can also use his left foot to assist teammates when cutting inside,” Svensson said.

“There are naturally still elements to refine, but Thapelo’s potential is high, and he always works tirelessly for the team, so we are really looking forward to working with him on a daily basis.”

Maseko will wear shirt no. 12, and it is not expected to be changed after the transfer window closes.

READ: Bafana Bafana move up Fifa rankings after impressive World Cup run

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