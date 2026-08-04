Kaizer Chiefs confirm departure of talisman Glody Lilepo to Al Ahly

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that talisman Glody Lilepo has completed a move to Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi, following an agreement on the transfer fee between the two clubs.

Lilepo has already been unveiled by his new club Al Ahly and will join them on a two-year deal.

“Democratic Republic of Congo-born forward Glody Makabi Lilepo has completed a move from Kaizer Chiefs to Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi, following an agreement on the transfer fee between the two clubs,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“The 29-year-old versatile attacker joined the Soweto giants in January 2025 from French outfit Valenciennes. During his time at Amakhosi, Lilepo played 56 matches across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 5 assists.

“His versatility as both a winger and forward made him a valuable option in Chiefs’ attacking setup. Lilepo’s departure marks the end of an impactful one-and-a-half-year spell at Naturena, where he contributed several memorable performances whenever he donned the Chiefs jersey.

“The Club wishes Lilepo success in Libya and throughout the remainder of his football career,” the club added.

Lilepo leaves Amakhosi with a Nedbank Cup winners’ medal and had one of his goals nominated for goal of the season at the PSL awards recently.

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Lilepo’s departure comes shortly after the club announced the acquisition of rising star Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch FC on Monday.

“Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signing of exciting and highly sought-after young winger Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch FC,” the club said.

“The 21-year-old sensation arrives at Amakhosi after a standout campaign last season in which he finished as Stellenbosch’s top scorer, netting nine goals and bagging both the player-of-the-season and players’-player-of-the-season awards.

“His performances earned widespread recognition and underlined his reputation as one of the most promising attacking talents in South African football.”

Chiefs are also expected to announce the departure of defender Given Msimango and forward Ashley du Preez, who are set to complete moves to Stellenbosch as a swap deal for Phili.