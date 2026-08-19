Keagan Buchanan gives Cape Town football fans hope, ahead of NFD

Former Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC midfielder Keagan Buchanan has given Cape Town football fans something to look forward to ahead of the upcoming season through his club Hope FC, after Cape Town City missed out on an opportunity to return to the PSL top flight.

Hope FC gained promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship for the 2026/27 season, adding another Western Cape club alongside Cape Town City and Betway Premiership outfit Stellenbosch FC.

Hope FC achieved this feat by winning the ABC Motsepe League National Championship last month. What makes the triumph special is that they gained promotion to the National First Division just 10 months after their formation under the leadership of Buchanan.

“I’m overwhelmed. All glory to God. It’s been a journey, but that’s what we do it for. The players, the supporters, everybody back home,” Buchanan told Football Stage upon gaining promotion.

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“I think we put together a project. The team we put together, the structure, the former professionals, the coaching staff, backroom staff. We knew that from the beginning. We were not there just to be there. We wanted to compete. We had a plan.”

The plan for the upcoming season seems to be in motion for the ‘Immortals’ as they are currently on a signing spree and bolstering their squad with a mix of youth and experienced players.

Some of their marquee signings during this transfer window include former Orlando Pirates star midfielder Miguel Timm, experienced utility player Lyle Lakay, veteran striker Ruzaigh Gamildien and captain Craig Martin.

There are also exciting prospects Lonwabo Magugwana on loan from Pirates, midfielders Xhosa Manyana, Selwyn Stevens, and dribbling wizard Thamsanqa Magwaza from Chippa United, amongst others.

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The club also recently acquired the services of Amakhosi duo Samkelo Zwane and goalkeeper Bontle Molefe on season-long loans.

“We’re delighted to welcome Samkelo Zwane, who joins us on a season-long loan from Kaizer Chiefs. We’re looking forward to watching him enjoy his football, show his quality and play his part in helping the club achieve its goals this season,” the club said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“We are also excited to have shot-stopper Bontle join Hope FC. A commanding presence between the posts, we know Bontle will add real quality and value to the team this season. Welcome to the Immortals. Wishing you all the best,” the club added.

The ‘Immortals’ will kick off their Championship debut season in front of their home supporters against the University of Pretoria at the Athlone Stadium.