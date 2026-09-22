Mailula leaves Mosimane in awe as new Bafana era gets underway

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane could not help but rave about how Cassius Mailula handled questions from the media, saying that he is impressed with how the Mamelodi Sundowns forward has grown since his last brief encounter with him as a teenager.

Mosimane may not have coached Mailula as a regular first-team player at Sundowns, but in 2017, he included the diminutive striker in his pre-season squad as a 16-year-old.

That alone was sort of a sign of how much the coach believed in Mailula’s qualities, who later made a breakthrough in the PSL, winning the Young Player of the Season award during his debut 2022/23 debut season.

Now 25 years old and an established striker, Mailula finds himself back in the national team.

He had fallen down the pecking order under coach Hugo Broos due to a lack of game time and consecutive loan spells following his move to Toronto FC in the MLS.

READ: Pitso’s second coming starts at sentimental Orlando

Cash, as Mailula is fondly known, has since made an immediate impact on his return to the PSL, netting four goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Sundowns.

Mosimane could not ignore the 25-year-old’s performances and included him in 30-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea, including the friendly match against African powerhouse Egypt, early next month.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Monday, Mailula, with confidence, said that he belongs to the national team because of his qualities.

“I’ve always believed that I belong to the national team because of the quality that I have. Even with the previous coach [Broos], I was called up. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way I wanted because I was not playing at my club,” said Mailula.

“It shows that it doesn’t matter who you are; you need to play at club level to earn your call-up. For me, coming back to South Africa and playing more games, it gave me a lot of confidence that if you do well, you have a chance to come back to the national team.

READ: Broos slams Mailula’s move to Toronto for missing Afcon

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back representing my country. It’s always been a dream to represent my national team. I am happy and grateful for this opportunity.”

Mailula also opened up about his reaction when he saw his name in the final squad and added that he relishes the chance to play under Mosimane at Bafana.

“When I saw the final squad, I was actually in camp [with Sundowns]. It made me so happy to be included, especially with the fact that the coach knows me.

“He [Mosimane] saw me when I was 16 years old, so that made me so happy. I was not even surprised because I know that he believes in me.

“Coach Pitso gave me an opportunity to be at Sundowns. I know what has helped me to be where I am. It’s to continue doing the same,” he added.

Mailula will be hoping to feature in Bafana’s first game against Guinea at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The game will get underway at 6pm.