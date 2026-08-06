Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new away kit for 2026/27 season

Sportswear company Puma and Mamelodi Sundowns launched the club’s new away kit for the 2026/27 season on Thursday. The Brazilians have not started their new campaign after their opening match against Marumo Gallants, which was scheduled for this past weekend, was postponed.

The CAF Champions League champions requested a postponement in order to deal with the passing away of their star player, Jayden Adams and to also travel to Austria for their pre-season camp, which was pushed back after Adams’ heartbreaking news.

Masandawana will get off their mark on Saturday when they host Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals on Saturday night. Their first league game will be on Tuesday when they lock horns with TS Galaxy in Mbombela.

The new kit consists of a blue jersey, white shorts, and blue socks, with the jersey featuring two stars to honour the club securing the CAF Champions League for the second time, in May 2026.

The launch of the away kit is supported by a campaign titled “Fueled by the Sun” which expresses how Mamelodi Sundowns’ relentless success is built on an energetic brand of football that reflects the Masandawana’s philosophy of fearless ambition, relentless intensity, and a winning mentality that resonates with both players and supporters.

The away kit transforms that energy into a bold visual statement. Striking geometric graphics radiate across the jersey, symbolising the power of the Sun and the unstoppable force that defines Masandawana on and off the pitch.

A bold palette of rich royal blue, deep navy, and the iconic Sundowns’ yellow bring the design to life, with contrasting tones deliver depth, vibrancy, and a fresh contemporary edge.

Sundowns club ambassador and former captain Hlompho Kekana said: “The singing and beating of drums by our supporters create an energy that fuels the players on the pitch. Masandawana travel the length and breadth of the country to ensure that, wherever we play, we feel their presence and support. The away kit is a tribute to their passion, unwavering commitment and sacrifices.”

Two official versions of the kit are available for fans to purchase, the authentic shirt as worn by the players on the pitch, and the replica. Available at the end of August 2026. The authentic player’s shirt is for R2399, the replica men’s and women’s for R1299, and the replica kids’ for R1199. Available at PUMA.com, Puma retail stores, Totalsports, Sportsmans Warehouse, Studio 88, JD Sports and Takealot.

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