Pitso Mosimane finally lands assistant coach, as Morena Ramoreboli joins Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is now slowly but surely completing his technical team, as he has managed to convince Morena Ramoreboli to join him as his assistant.

Ramoreboli has been the head coach of the Botswana national team since January 2025, when he led the Zebras to the previous Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

“The South African Football Association (Safa) and the Botswana Football Association (BFA) would like to announce that coach Morena Ramoreboli will leave his position as head coach of the Botswana senior men’s national team, the Zebras, to join the Bafana Bafana technical team as assistant coach to head coach Pitso Mosimane, ahead of the 2027 Afcon qualifying campaign.”

“The transition reflects the strong footballing relationship between the two neighbouring countries and provides Ramoreboli with an opportunity to continue his coaching journey at the highest level of African football.

“Both Associations acknowledge his significant contribution to Botswana football during his tenure and wish him every success as he begins this new chapter,” Safa said in a statement on Tuesday.

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Botswana pays tribute to Ramoreboli

BFA President Oabile Tariq Babitseng said: “Morena Ramoreboli has made a meaningful and lasting contribution to Botswana football, both at Jwaneng Galaxy and with the Zebras.

“His role in guiding the national team to the Afcon after a 12-year absence will remain an important part of his legacy. We would naturally have preferred to retain him, but we understand the significance of this opportunity and respect his decision to take the next step in his coaching career.

“Our relationship with Safa remains strong, and we are pleased that a coach who has contributed so much to Botswana football will now have an opportunity to contribute to Bafana Bafana. We thank Morena for his commitment, professionalism, and service to Botswana football.

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“We congratulate him on this new opportunity and remain confident that his experience and expertise will continue to contribute to the growth of football in the region. Thank you, Coach Morena, and all the best for the journey ahead.”

Mosimane close to completing backroom staff

Mosimane’s technical team consists of Musi Matlaba (Performance analyst), Kabelo Rangoaga (Fitness coach), and new assistant Ramoreboli.

The only position left to be filled now to complete Mosimane’s technical team is that of a goalkeeper coach, following the departure of Grant Johnson.

The goalkeeper position is expected to be announced in the coming days, as Mosimane is set to announce his final squad and prepare for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers later this month.

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