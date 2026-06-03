Ronwen Williams wary of Mexico threat ahead of World Cup opener

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams says, despite the excitement of returning to the FIFA World Cup, they are wary of the threat their opening match opponents, Mexico, pose.

Williams was speaking exclusively with the Spanish television network SportyTV upon their arrival in Pachuca on Tuesday.

Bafana will be participating in the World Cup 16 years after hosting the global showpiece back in 2010. In what will be a repeat of the opening game in 2010, Bafana and Mexico will once again set the tone of the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico’s ‘loads of experience’

“Mexico is an amazing team and highly experienced. They have been a part of previous and recent World Cups, so they have loads of experience,” Williams said.

“They have got the quality players, and the most important thing is that they have got the supporters and fans and the home ground advantage. That is always key.

“But we are excited and will obviously analyse them thoroughly, watch their games, and I think it is going to be a good opening game against them.”

Azteca Stadium familiar to Broos

Bafana and Mexico will lock horns at the Azteca Stadium, a ground that coach Hugo Broos knows very well, having played in the 1986 World Cup opener. Williams added that the game will be special and is looking forward to the atmosphere.

“We will be playing in Azteca Stadium, and that will be historic for us. Words can’t describe how important that stadium is and what it means … not only to Mexico but to the entire world and the footballing nation. I can’t wait to feel the atmosphere.”

After Mexico, Bafana will face a tough assignment against the Czech Republic on 18 June, before wrapping up their group stage against South Korea on 25 June.

But before that, Broos’ charges will have one final warm-up game against Jamaica on Friday.

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