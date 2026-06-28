Safa confirm Pitso Mosimane as one of frontrunners to succeed Hugo Broos

The South African Football Association (Safa) has exclusively revealed to Sunday World that renowned coach Pitso Mosimane has put in his application for the Bafana Bafana job to succeed Hugo Broos after the 2026 Fifa World Cup. “I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane. I have his CV with me,” Safa Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke, told Sunday World in Monterrey, Mexico. “We all know the passion of coach Pitso, his love for the country, and what his profile looks like, but he will also go through the interview process like everyone else because I have over 80 applications with me. “So, we will finalise the process when we return home after the World Cup. Because we need someone who will come in and get the job started for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers around September.”

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