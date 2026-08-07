Safa to likely announce new Bafana Bafana coach after NEC meeting

The matter is expected to dominate discussions when the Safa national executive committee (NEC), chaired by president Danny Jordaan, meets at Safa House in Nasrec on Saturday. Among the key agenda items will be selecting the successor to Hugo Broos, the coach who oversaw one of the most successful periods in recent Bafana history.

Big shoes to fill

Whoever takes charge will face immediate pressure to maintain the momentum built under Broos. Bafana have a crucial set of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers coming up in September, leaving little time for the new coach to settle into the role.

The challenge extends beyond short-term results. Broos leaves behind a legacy that has significantly raised expectations around the national team.

The Belgian guided South Africa to a bronze medal at the 2024 Afcon in Ivory Coast, ending a 24-year wait for a podium finish at the continental showpiece. He also led Bafana to the knockout stages of the Fifa World Cup for the first time in the country’s football history.

According to Safa technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke, matching or improving on those achievements will be the benchmark for the incoming coach.

“He set the standard for the country. So, we can’t drop it. We can’t put a person who will drop the standard already set,” Maluleke told Sunday World in Monterrey, Mexico.

“If he does not achieve more than what Broos did or match it, because really, the standard is high and we cannot let the standard drop now.”

Mosimane emerges as leading candidate

One name that continues to dominate speculation is that of Pitso Mosimane, who is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the position.

Mosimane’s credentials make a compelling case. The 62-year-old is one of Africa’s most decorated coaches, having won close to 20 major trophies during his managerial career. His achievements include three CAF Champions League titles, back-to-back bronze medals at the Fifa Club World Cup and guiding Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli back to the top flight.

He also brings previous national team experience, having coached Bafana between 2010 and 2012.

Maluleke said the selection process involves more than popularity, with the technical committee assessing a range of factors before recommending a candidate.

“It is not an easy job to identify and appoint a coach, because we have a policy as a technical committee. We headhunt coaches because we understand that there are a lot of elements to consider, such as credentials and previous national team experience.”

Decision time for Safa

For many supporters and football observers, Mosimane appears to fit the profile Safa is looking for. His track record, experience and familiarity with South African football make him a strong contender to take Bafana forward.

However, the final decision rests with the NEC, which must determine who is best placed to build on the foundations laid by Broos and guide the national team to even greater heights.

With the announcement expected soon, South African football waits to see who will be entrusted with one of the most demanding jobs in the country.