Who is Morena Ramoreboli, Pitso Mosimane’s new assistant?

One of South Africa’s most highly qualified coaches, Morena Ramoreboli, was finally unveiled as Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane’s assistant on Tuesday.

Ramoreboli, who was the head coach of the Botswana national team, will start his new role alongside Mosimane when they prepare Bafana for their first assignment in the 2027 Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea. SA will then face Egypt in a friendly international in Cairo.

READ: A new Bafana Bafana era begins under charismatic Pitso Mosimane

From Cosafa success to the national team

Ramoreboli previously guided Bafana to the 2021 Cosafa Cup title. And even though he has coached Bafana before, many local football followers were still puzzled and did not easily recognise Ramoreboli. He made a name for himself in 2013 when his amateur club, Maluti FET College, made history when they knocked Orlando Pirates out of the Nedbank Cup.

Well-known for causing upsets against more fancied teams during his time in South Africa, Ramoreboli continues to carry this reputation following his remarkable run with Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy in recent CAF Champions League outings.

And for the second time, he got the better of South African giants Pirates when he knocked them out of the Champions League before sending shockwaves across the continent with a victory away from home over former champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

READ: Jordaan gives Mosimane clear mandate for Bafana Bafana

Career highlights

Ramorobeli holds a CAF A licence and has spent over a decade proving his abilities as a top coach. He is one of the youngest and few South African coaches to coach beyond the nation’s borders. Ramorobeli, just like a large majority of South African coaches, believes in possession players and players expressing themselves.

Through his CAF Champions League experience, he has evolved his playing style to balance the ability of retaining the ball and also punishing the opposition on the counter when given an opportunity.

In the last Afcon, Ramoreboli helped Botswana to secure a return to the Afcon after a 12-year absence. The Zebras of Botswana were knocked out in the group stage. He won two Botswana Premier League titles with Jwaneng Galaxy and twice guided the club into the CAF Champions League group stage.

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