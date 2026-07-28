Springbok star Faf de Klerk joins Toyota as brand ambassador

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has appointed Springbok legend Faf de Klerk as its latest brand ambassador, further strengthening the vehicle manufacturer’s long-standing association with South African rugby.

The announcement comes shortly after the two-time Rugby World Cup winner signed with the Toyota Cheetahs, adding another layer to the partnership between the Bloemfontein-based franchise and one of the country’s biggest automotive brands.

As part of the agreement, de Klerk will drive the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the company’s flagship off-road SUV, which Toyota says reflects the scrumhalf’s resilience, versatility and ability to perform under pressure.

Toyota’s stable of sporting ambassadors

The latest appointment expands Toyota’s stable of sporting ambassadors, which already includes rugby player Oupa Mohoje, ultra-marathon runner Gerda Steyn and mountain biker Matt Beers.

Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, said de Klerk’s career and achievements made him a natural fit for the brand.

“Faf is more than a world-class rugby player – he is a symbol of determination, authenticity and South African pride. His journey to becoming a Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok reflects the values we hold dear at Toyota,” said Crompton.

De Klerk said he was excited to begin a new chapter with both the Toyota Cheetahs and Toyota South Africa Motors.

“Toyota is a brand synonymous with quality, reliability and performance – values that resonate strongly with me both on and off the field. I am looking forward to representing a brand that shares my passion for excellence and continually pushing boundaries,” he said.

Land Cruiser Prado’s reputation mirrors de Klerk’s style of play

Toyota said the Land Cruiser Prado was selected for de Klerk because of its reputation for durability, premium comfort and off-road capability, qualities the company believes mirror the scrumhalf’s style of play.

Toyota has for years maintained one of the strongest sporting sponsorship portfolios in South Africa, with rugby forming a key pillar of its marketing strategy through partnerships with the Toyota Cheetahs and various rugby initiatives.

Frans Steyn, director of rugby at the Toyota Cheetahs, welcomed de Klerk’s dual appointment, saying his experience, leadership and winning mentality would strengthen both the team and its relationship with the sponsor.

The announcement comes as numerous vehicle manufacturers, including Hyundai, Isuzu, Volkswagen, Nissan, Ford and Suzuki, continue to use high-profile sports personalities and sponsorships to strengthen brand awareness and deepen connections with South African consumers.

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