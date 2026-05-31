Congo and Uganda report 263 confirmed Ebola cases with 43 deaths, Africa CDC says

As of May 30, 263 confirmed Ebola cases have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, the director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Jean Kaseya said.
More than 1 100 suspected cases are being investigated and 43 people are confirmed to have died as a result of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, Kaseya said in an FT op-ed published on Sunday.
A few other details:
• Kesaya said national incident systems must be activated rapidly and investments in pandemic preparedness must become permanent.
• International partners play an essential role but their support matters most when it aligns with strategies that are built by African institutions and African governments, he said.
• The Ebola outbreak – the 17th in Democratic Republic of Congo and the third-largest since Ebola was discovered half a century ago – is outpacing the global response.
• Health officials and aid workers say they lack even basic supplies such as masks after the outbreak spread was undetected for weeks.
• The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak in the DRC and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.
- As of May 30, there are 263 confirmed Ebola cases and 43 deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, with over 1,100 suspected cases under investigation (Bundibugyo strain).
- The outbreak is the 17th in the DRC and the third-largest Ebola outbreak since the virus was discovered, currently outpacing the global response.
- Health workers report shortages of basic supplies, such as masks, following weeks of undetected virus spread.
- Jean Kaseya, director-general of Africa CDC, emphasizes the need for rapid activation of national incident systems and making pandemic preparedness investments permanent.
- WHO has declared the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, highlighting the crucial but aligned support from international partners with African-led strategies.