Fast-moving wildfire in Washington triggers highest evacuation order

A swiftly moving wildfire broke out in Spokane County, in the US state of Washington, on Saturday, forcing residents to leave their homes and evacuate to safety as crews hurried to contain the fire, according to CNN reports.

The Old Trails Fire in Spokane County, worsened by extreme fire weather, has triggered a Level 3 evacuation order, the highest level for such situations, asking residents to leave immediately due to the current, life-threatening and severe danger.

Bob Ferguson, the governor of Washington, declared a statewide burn ban due to the critical situation.

“Our record-setting drought and high winds are creating dangerous conditions across the state,” Ferguson said. “I am declaring an emergency to help prevent loss of life and property damage. I encourage all Washingtonians to do their part to protect our state during these extreme conditions.”

The US National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday afternoon and evening, alerting residents to “extreme fire conditions across portions of central and eastern Washington” and “very rapid fire growth potential.”

No injuries caused by the fire have been reported to date.

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