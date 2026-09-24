Hamas says ready to implement roadmap agreed with ‘Board of Peace’

Hamas said Thursday it is ready to implement the roadmap agreed with the U.S.-led “Board of Peace” for the Gaza peace plan, adding that it has taken all necessary steps to do so.

Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesperson, said in a statement that “the complete obstruction of the ceasefire agreement and its related roadmap is due to the Israeli government’s refusal to abide by the agreement and its escalation of aggression against the people of the Gaza Strip, as well as the inability of the Board of Peace and its representative, Mladenov, to compel Israel to implement it.”

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Qassem called on all parties, particularly the U.S. administration and the board, to take action to facilitate the entry of the technocratic committee into the Gaza Strip so that it could “carry out its duties toward the people of the Strip and begin deploying international forces, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and its related roadmap.”

The so-called “Board of Peace”, chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, published a 15-point roadmap on July 31 for implementing the next phase of the Gaza agreement, including a halt to military operations, the transfer of civil administration to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the decommissioning of heavy weapons, weapons depots, military production facilities and tunnels, alongside arrangements for an Israeli withdrawal.

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Disarmament is among the key points of contention in negotiations to move to the second phase of the Gaza agreement. Israel has insisted on ending Hamas’ military capabilities, while Hamas has linked any progress on the issue to arrangements concerning an end to the war, an Israeli withdrawal, and the future administration of the Strip.

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