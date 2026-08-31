Iran president: ‘We do not seek war but will give a decisive response to aggressors’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and decisiveness to any aggression, according to a statement by his office.

“We do not seek war, and this is a clear message that we have so far conveyed to the world,” he said. “However, we will never sit still in the face of aggressions and will give a decisive response to aggressors.”

READ: Oil rises as US, Iran resume military attacks

Pezeshkian added that instability and unrest in the region are not in the interest of any country and will challenge everyone, noting that regional countries must join hands and make efforts to ensure security and development in the region.

Pezeshkian’s remarks came as U.S. Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement that U.S. forces on Sunday struck two launchers on Iran’s southern Larak Island after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) “were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz.”

READ: Six months of war: How the Middle East conflict has shaped financial markets

Following the attack, the IRGC said in a statement that a number of military personnel and civilians were killed or wounded in the attack and vowed that the strike would be responded to with “punishment for the aggressor.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter