Tyla drops new single ahead of album release

Trailblazing pop star Tyla just dropped a new single, ‘Is It Love’, and her fans are already obsessed.

She performed it for the first time on Thursday at the Shimza & Co closing party in Ibiza.

The newest track comes off the back of ‘Chanel’, ‘Is It’ and ‘She Did It Again’ featuring Zara Larsson, which have dominated the charts recently.

This is a build-up to the release of her second studio album, set for July 24 this year.

The music sensation’s accolades include winning Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammys. She previously made history with her Grammy victory for ‘Push 2 Start’, putting African pop at the top of the world.

We are thoroughly excitedly waiting to hear the rest of the album.

Read more: Tyla dazzles World Cup stage from Mexico to LA

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