Ukraine hits two Russian refineries overnight as Russia reports village gains

Ukraine hit two Russian oil refineries in the regions of Krasnodar and Yaroslavl overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, as Kyiv ramps up pressure on Russia’s fuel supply with its drone fleet.
“We continue our operations that weaken Russia’s ability,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media, adding that the refineries were about 300km and 700km from Ukrainian territory.
In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev said a fire had broken out at the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, with one person killed and another injured in a nearby village. Unverified footage on social media showed a large fire at the refinery.
Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of about 100 000 barrels a day. It supplies fuel for domestic use and export.
In Yaroslavl region, east of Moscow, the governor said the region had come under drone attack and that temporary limits had been placed on movement on some road routes to the Russian capital.
Russia’s Defence Ministry said on the same day that its forces have taken the villages of Pysantsi in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoselivka in the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
- Ukraine targeted two Russian oil refineries in Krasnodar and Yaroslavl regions overnight, aiming to disrupt Russia's fuel supply using drones, according to President Zelenskyy.
- A fire broke out at the Slavyansk-na-Kubani refinery in Krasnodar, resulting in one death and one injury in a nearby village.
- The Slavyansk refinery processes about 100,000 barrels per day, supplying fuel for both domestic use and export.
- The Yaroslavl region near Moscow also experienced a drone attack, leading to temporary movement restrictions on some roads.
- Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry reported capturing the villages of Pysantsi and Novoselivka in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.