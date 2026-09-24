Xi Jinping says China, US should be partners, not rivals

China and the United States should be partners, not rivals, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a written speech upon his arrival in the United States for a state visit.

He stressed that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, and that the two countries can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world.

Xi is visiting the country from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were warmly welcomed by Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews.

In his speech, Xi said that China and the US are both great countries, and the two peoples are both great peoples. He added that the two peoples have maintained friendly exchanges for a long time and their interests are deeply intertwined.

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During Trump’s visit to China in May, the two heads of state agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, which provided strategic guidance for the future development of bilateral ties.

Xi said that China and the United States should work in the same direction, promote a stable relationship featuring cooperation as the mainstay, moderate competition, manageable differences, and promises of peace.

He voiced confidence that China and the US, as two major countries, can find a right way to get along in the new era.

Xi emphasised that the world is developing and times are changing, but the historical logic of peaceful coexistence between China and the United States has not changed, the goodwill of friendly exchanges between the two peoples has not changed, and the general expectations of the international community for China and the United States have not changed.

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Xi said he looks forward to having in-depth exchanges with Trump on major issues concerning bilateral relations and the world situation, constantly enriching the connotation of the constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, and expanding the space for exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Xi said he also looks forward to engaging extensively with people from all walks of life in the United States to deepen friendship.

With joint efforts, Xi said he believes the visit is sure to be fruitful, and will enhance the well-being of the two peoples and add hope for world peace.

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