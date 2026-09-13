Ebola case detected in north-western province far from epicentre, official says

Goma: An Ebola case has been detected in a province in the north-western corner of Democratic Republic of Congo, far from the epicentre of the country’s most lethal outbreak on record, an official says.

• The case involves a man who died on Tuesday in the town of Gwaka, in South Ubangi province, according to Jean-Jacques Mbungani, a former health minister and a lawmaker from the area. He travelled from South Kivu province in eastern Congo through Rwanda and Uganda before re-entering Congo and arriving in South Ubangi, which borders Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, Mbungani said.

• Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the head of Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, confirmed on Friday that the man had tested positive for Ebola.

• Authorities fear a large number of contacts due to the patient’s use of road and river transport, with neighbouring provinces and countries potentially at risk, Mbungani said.

• The Ebola outbreak, Congo’s 17th, has so far infected 6 942 people, including 3 349 deaths, according to the latest government data. It is the second-largest outbreak on record, behind the outbreak in West Africa that lasted from 2014 to 2016.

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