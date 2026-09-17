Court rejects Gauteng’s bid to escape liability in R200m gas contract dispute

“It makes no business sense,” the judge said, finding that the extended contract period was linked to the completion of infrastructure works rather than a fixed five-year period from the date the addendum was signed.

The court ruled that the agreement remained in force when GDID issued its termination notice on January 19 2023.

“It follows that GDID was not entitled to terminate the contract when it did and that its notice of termination was, in fact, a repudiation of the agreement,” the judgement stated.

Government review bid dismissed

The department launched a counter-application seeking to have the 2016 addendum declared unlawful.

It argued that the addendum improperly expanded the original contract and exceeded limits set out in a National Treasury instruction governing variations to government contracts.

The court dismissed both arguments.

Judge Wilson held that GDID had failed to establish that the additional hospitals fell outside the scope of the original procurement process.

The court also found that the treasury instruction relied upon by the department did not have the force of law and could therefore not be used as a basis for a legality review.

“The review application must fail,” the judge ruled.

Damages still to be determined

While the court found that GDID breached the contract, it stopped short of awarding the more than R200-million sought by VGN.

A key unresolved issue is the interpretation of a clause in the 2016 addendum that appears to remove the original “take or pay” requirement, under which GDID had agreed to pay for a minimum quantity of gas regardless of actual consumption.

The judge found that the clause is central to calculating VGN’s losses and that its meaning cannot be properly determined on the existing papers.

READ: Sharp diesel, paraffin price hikes overshadow petrol, LP gas relief

Instead, the question of damages will proceed to trial, where oral evidence will be heard.

The court ordered GDID to pay VGN’s legal costs, including counsel’s fees.

Judge Wilson declared that the department breached the contract by purporting to terminate it when it had “no right to do so” and that VGN is entitled to recover whatever damages it can prove resulted from that breach.