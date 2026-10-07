SARB’s bad news for motorists: Lower oil prices might not reduce fuel costs

Consumers are increasingly paying more for fuel not only because of higher oil prices but also because of a global shortage of refining capacity.

This is according to the latest South African Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Review, which was released on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank warns that widening refinery margins have become a significant source of fuel-price inflation, with the cost of refining crude oil into petrol and diesel remaining elevated even when crude oil prices ease.

According to the report, global refinery margins surged in 2026 following damage to refining infrastructure in the Middle East, attacks on Russian refineries and temporary export restrictions from China. These disruptions reduced the availability of refined fuel products and tightened global supply.

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