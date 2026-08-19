Families thank SA for support after Inkos’yamagcokama, Gupta funerals

The families of traditional music icons S’cebi Dlamini, popularly known as Inkos’yamagcokama, and Gumu ‘Gupta’ Langa have thanked South Africans and organisations who rallied behind them following the musicians’ tragic deaths.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Dlamini and Mchunu families, together with Sicelu Collective, expressed gratitude to everyone who helped ensure the pair received dignified final farewells.

The families specifically acknowledged Amathole Funerals, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, uMshinga Municipality and its traffic department, and the SAPS for their support during the funeral arrangements.

They also thanked traditional leaders, taxi associations and owners, community organisations, service providers and other stakeholders who assisted.

Artists, amagidangoma, industry colleagues and friends who attended and participated in the memorial and funeral programmes were also recognised, with some travelling from across the country to pay their respects.

Also Read: Gumu ‘Gupta’ Langa and Inkos’yamagcokama funeral details confirmed

“Your presence reminded us of the lives they touched and the relationships they built throughout their journeys,” the families said.

The families also praised the media for helping preserve the musicians’ legacies and taking their stories to millions who could not attend the proceedings.

“To the media houses, journalists, broadcasters, photographers and other members of the media fraternity, we thank you for helping us honour their lives and for carrying their stories to the millions of people who could not physically be with us,” they said.

Members of the public were thanked for travelling to the funerals and memorials, sending messages and making calls, contributing resources, sharing memories and keeping the families in their thoughts and prayers.

Also Read: Maskandi star Scebi Dlamini dies in Richards Bay crash

The families said the scale of the farewells was made possible by the collective efforts of businesses, organisations, community members, volunteers and other well-wishers.

Focus now shifts to grieving

As the funeral proceedings come to an end, the families said their focus now shifts to grieving, healing and preserving the legacies of the two musicians.

“While the funeral proceedings may have concluded, the journey of grieving, healing and preserving the legacies of those we have lost is only beginning,” they said.

They appealed for continued support as the families and members of the musicians’ teams navigate the difficult period ahead.

The statement was issued jointly by the families, Ivulandlela Holdings and Sicelu Collective Management on 18 August 2026.

The families said the overwhelming support had helped ensure Inkos’yamagcokama and Gupta were farewelled with the love, respect and dignity they deserved.

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