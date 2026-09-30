BMW 3 Series enters electric era with new i3 confirmed for SA

BMW is preparing to usher its long-running 3 Series into the electric era, with the first fully electric version of the sports sedan confirmed for South Africa from the first quarter of 2027.

The new BMW i3, not to be confused with the discontinued compact electric hatchback that previously carried the name, is based on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture and will initially be offered locally in i3 50 xDrive guise.

When it arrives, the i3 will enter a growing premium electric sedan market, where it will compete with models such as the Audi A6 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz C-Class EQ Technology.

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It will form part of a broader new-generation 3 Series range that will continue to include petrol-powered models, reflecting BMW’s strategy of offering different powertrain technologies alongside one another. A plug-in hybrid derivative is also planned, while final specifications for South Africa will be announced closer to launch.

The i3 50 xDrive uses BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, incorporating an 800-volt electrical architecture and a 108.7kWh battery. BMW claims outputs of 345kW and 645Nm, allowing the all-wheel-drive sedan to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds. Perhaps more significant for South African buyers considering an electric vehicle is the claimed WLTP driving range of up to 912km.

BMW says the i3 can accept DC charging at up to 400kW, potentially adding up to 423km of range in 10 minutes when connected to a sufficiently powerful fast charger. Real-world range and charging performance will depend on factors including driving conditions, temperature and available charging infrastructure.

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Despite its different powertrains, BMW has kept the exterior design of the electric and combustion-powered 3 Series largely consistent. The Neue Klasse styling introduces a fresh interpretation of the familiar kidney grille and twin headlights, flush door handles and a longer wheelbase.

Inside, BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system combines Panoramic Vision, an available 3D head-up display and a 17.9-inch central touchscreen running BMW Operating System X.

For buyers not ready to move to electric propulsion, BMW will offer petrol derivatives featuring 48V mild-hybrid technology. At the top of the combustion-engine range sits the M350 xDrive, powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six producing 326kW. BMW claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.1 seconds.

An even more powerful electric i3 M60 xDrive is planned internationally for 2027, although BMW has not confirmed it for South Africa. The electric i3 will be produced at BMW’s Munich plant, while combustion-powered 3 Series models will be manufactured in Dingolfing, Germany.

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