Chery courts local suppliers as Rosslyn manufacturing plans gather pace

Chery Group has moved to deepen its South African supply chain, bringing together 23 Chinese component manufacturers and local industry stakeholders at a supplier investment conference held at the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) in Rosslyn, Pretoria.

The conference follows Chery’s official takeover of Nissan’s manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, signalling the Chinese automaker’s intention to establish a long-term manufacturing presence in South Africa.

Hosted in partnership with Wuhu Chery Technology, under the theme “Engineering the Future of Supply”, the gathering allowed Chery’s international suppliers to assess South African manufacturing capabilities, identify potential partners and explore investment opportunities.

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“Our goal is to build an integrated supply chain ecosystem that supports sustainable localisation and drives technological growth,” Chery South Africa chief executive Tony Liu said.

Focus on key vehicle components

Junfeng Shen, assistant general manager of Chery Tech, outlined the first phase of the company’s global “3+1” expansion strategy. Initial localisation plans will focus on intelligent electronics, body and chassis systems, interior and exterior trim, and specialised integration modules.

Participating companies showcased technologies including advanced driver-assistance systems, electronic cockpits, wiring harnesses, aluminium components, thermal-management systems, braking technologies and smart seating.

Discussions also focused on increasing local production of new-energy vehicle components and developing a domestic battery value chain. South Africa’s mineral resources could support greater beneficiation and advanced manufacturing, although this would require investment, technical skills and a competitive operating environment.

Industry struggling to meet local content target

The conference comes as South Africa’s automotive industry remains at about 40% local content, below the 60% target set out in the South African Automotive Masterplan 2035. Supplier investments linked to new vehicle manufacturing programmes could improve the industry’s prospects of reaching that target, while potentially supporting employment and technology transfer.

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Representatives from the AIDC, Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and Industrial Development Corporation outlined incentives and support available to prospective investors.

Industry bodies Naamsa and Naacam, together with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, also participated in discussions on transformation, inclusive growth and resilient supply networks.

While the scale and timing of prospective supplier investments have not been disclosed, the engagement represents an early step towards integrating Chery’s global supplier base with South African manufacturers.