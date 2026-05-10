Kia bets on family mobility with new seven-seater Carens

South Africa’s family car market is becoming a battleground, and Korean car maker Kia believes it has found a fresh weapon to fight back against the growing wave of Chinese and budget-focused rivals flooding local showrooms.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- South Africa’s family car market is highly competitive and increasingly crowded.
- Korean automaker Kia is actively seeking new strategies to regain market share.
- The main challenge comes from an influx of Chinese and budget-friendly car brands.
- Kia aims to counter these rivals with innovative or refreshed offerings.
- Full details are available in the e-edition of Sunday World newspaper.