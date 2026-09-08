‘Don’t run away when you can shoot back,’ MEC tells cops

Mpumalanga security, safety and liaison MEC Jackie Macie has reiterated his calls for police to use their guns when under fire from unforgiving criminals instead of running away or becoming victims of firearm violence.

Macie made the remarks alongside newly appointed provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Apaphia Modise during the presentation of Mpumalanga’s first-quarter crime statistics for 2026/2027 in Mbombela on Tuesday morning.

He was responding to media questions on his stance on police shooting to kill when confronted by armed criminals.

“It’s simple. We apply the law. If you confront us, we cannot run away. Imagine a police officer running away,” Macie told the media.

“Then what will the public say? Police are the last line of defence for the community. Imagine a cop running to the army barracks and telling the general that I ran away. When there is a fight, we must fight back. There is no two-way about it.”

His remarks came just two days after the country honoured 12 police officers killed in the line of duty, including one from Mpumalanga, during the SAPS National Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings on Sunday.

Macie said the police uniform represents the protection of citizens, and officers should not be expected to retreat when their lives are threatened.

“We are not going to shy away. If you confront us, we are going to fight back,” he said.

Modise backed the MEC, saying it would be irresponsible for police leadership to allow officers to die on duty when they have the means to protect themselves under fire.

“Use your discretion. When you are being confronted you must be equally responsible. It is the month of police safety right now,” she said.

Serious crime falls but violent offences rise

Generally, Mpumalanga’s fight against crime showed some encouraging gains during the first quarter, but the bloodier crimes remained stubborn.

The province recorded 18 638 community-reported serious crimes between April and June, down from 19 320 during the same period last year. This represented a 3.5% decrease, with Nkangala recording the sharpest district decline at 6.7%.

Contact crimes also fell 4.8%, from 8 088 to 7 700 cases. Robbery with aggravating circumstances dropped sharply by 25% to 1 302 cases, while trio crimes fell 21.7% to 634.

Carjackings decreased 13.9%, residential robberies fell 17.1%, and robberies at non-residential premises plunged 33.8%.

But the statistics painted a darker picture when it came to crimes involving bloodshed.

Murder increased 5.6%, from 248 to 262 cases, while attempted murder rose 5.1%, from 292 to 307. Rape increased 4.5%, from 671 to 701 cases.

Ehlanzeni carried the heaviest murder burden, recording 116 killings compared with 101 during the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 14.9%.

The district accounted for 44.3% of all murders in Mpumalanga. Gert Sibande recorded 71 murders, while Nkangala recorded 75.

Firearms remain the weapon of choice

The statistics appeared to give added context to Macie and Modise’s tough talk about armed criminals.

Firearms were by far the most frequently used weapon in the murder cases analysed by police.

Of a sample of 247 murders, firearms were used in 109. Knives accounted for 28 killings and other sharp instruments for another 20.

Ehlanzeni alone accounted for 61 of the firearm-related murders, compared with 31 in Nkangala and 17 in Gert Sibande.

Murders concentrated in public spaces

The statistics further showed that murder was overwhelmingly a public-space problem.

Of the 247 murders analysed, 144 occurred in public places such as streets, open fields, parks and parking areas. Another 62 happened at residences, while 14 occurred at liquor outlets and 13 at business premises.

Arguments, misunderstandings, provocation or fights were identified as causative factors in 20 murders. Vigilantism or mob justice accounted for 17, while 10 were robbery-related and nine were linked to retaliation, revenge, punishment or self-defence.

Rape cases remain a concern

Rape also remained a stubborn stain on the province’s crime picture.

Nkangala recorded the sharpest increase at 17.7%, rising from 147 to 173 cases. Gert Sibande increased 10.4%, from 202 to 223.

Ehlanzeni remained the biggest contributor with 305 rapes, or 43.5% of the provincial total, despite recording a 5.3% decline from 322 cases last year.

Property crime declines, commercial crime increases

There was better news on property crime, which declined 6.3% to 4 284 cases.

Motor vehicle and motorcycle theft plunged 28.6%, burglary at non-residential premises fell 15.7%, while residential burglary decreased 6.2%.

Commercial crime, however, moved against the tide, increasing 8.3% to 2 173 cases.

Police also recorded a 30.4% increase in cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, from 148 to 193.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs increased 11.1%, from 853 to 948 cases, while overall crimes detected as a result of police action increased 2.1%.