Home Affairs repatriates 586 undocumented Nigerian nationals

The Department of Home Affairs has processed 586 Nigerian nationals for repatriation after they were found to be residing in South Africa illegally.

The first flight departed on Thursday, with 268 passengers. All individuals were issued emergency travel documents by the Nigerian High Commission.

A second flight is scheduled for Monday, June 15 to transport the remaining individuals.

Barred from re-entering SA for five years

Under the Immigration Act, each person has been declared an undesirable person and barred from re-entering South Africa for five years.

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber said the department is “irrevocably committed to enforcing South Africa’s immigration laws and restoring the rule of law,” noting that deportations and repatriations have increased by 46% over the past two years.

Several reforms

The minister also highlighted several reforms currently being rolled out to strengthen immigration management. These include the expansion of the Electronic Travel Authorisation system to capture biometric data for all foreign nationals entering the country. Another is the replacement of the fraud-prone green ID book with smart ID cards through partnerships with the banking sector.

In addition, Home Affairs is introducing a new digital identity system aimed at improving efficiency and reducing fraud, thereby enhancing the department’s overall capacity to enforce immigration laws.

Schreiber said these reforms form part of a broader agenda endorsed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to modernise the country’s identity and immigration systems.

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