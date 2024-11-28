It’s concerning to see Zuma, Malema fight — ATM boss Zungula

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has taken a neutral stance concerning the tensions between the EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party).

The ATM shares close historical ties with the leaders of both warring political parties. Which could explain why Zungula has chosen to be cautious.

The ATM founder and chief apostle of the Twelve Apostles’ Church in Christ (TACC) worldwide, Caesar Nongqunga, is a close friend of MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, which has seen ATM members supporting the former president during his court appearances.

ATM, EFF united on the Phala Phala court matter

This while Zungula has over time formed a strong political relationship with EFF leader Julius Malema. And Malema has on several occasions referred to Zungula as his brother.

The EFF and ATM have shown a united front in their bid to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for the Phala Phala scandal since it became public information in 2022.

Zungula sees the breakdown in relationship between the EFF and MKP as a cause of concern. Not only for parties who identify as “progressive leftist” but for the future of opposition politics.

Speaking to Sunday World on Wednesday, Zungula emphasised the need for unity of opposition parties. Particularly if they are serious about dealing with key issues facing citizens.

“The MK Party and EFF have the kind of leadership that is mature. One that’s mature enough to have a discussion about what has happened,” he reiterated.

Zungula, however, does not believe that working together as leftist parties means that all organisations should be amalgamated. He set the record straight by saying that the ATM will not be dissolved to join another party.

Idea of uniting all black political parties not wise

“The unity we are talking about does not involve joining any party. There are different modalities we can use, so we can continue with our own identity,” he said.

His comments come as Zuma has mapped out a plan to return to the ANC through the merger of all black political parties. The former president is resolute on the idea that has pitted him against the EFF.

This is despite the ANC confirming his expulsion from the party last week. Following the 2024 national and provincial elections, several parties banded together to form the Progressive Caucus in Parliament.

Progressive Caucus marred by MK Party and EFF fallout

The Progressive Caucus represents 102 seats (25.5%) in the National Assembly. It includes the MK Party, EFF, ATM, the National Coloured Congress, and the United African Transformation.

However, since its formation, the MK Party has welcomed EFF members. This includes its former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who is now their SG. The move has led to a public row between the two parties. With Malema going as far as declaring MKP an “enemy” if the red berets brigade.

