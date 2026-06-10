Labour officials find 79 undocumented foreign nationals at major Cape Town construction site

A major multi-agency compliance operation at a construction site in Cape Town’s central business district has uncovered 79 undocumented foreign nationals.

The operation, conducted recently at a development on Lower Long Street, brought together officials from the Department of Employment and Labour (DoEL), Department of Home Affairs (DHA), Immigration Services, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Metro Police, the Traffic Department and the Building Industry Bargaining Council (BIBC).

According to BIBC inspection records, approximately 200 employees were working on the site, where Tri-Star Construction served as the main contractor. Roughly half of the workforce was identified as foreign nationals and removed for formal verification by Home Affairs.

Work on the site was temporarily suspended while officials conducted employment, documentation and immigration checks.

Authorities later confirmed that 79 workers were undocumented, with the operation also resulting in multiple arrests linked to undocumented foreign nationals.

The inspection, coordinated by DoEL principal inspector Luthando Nkuzo, formed part of a broader compliance drive targeting labour law violations, occupational health and safety concerns, and regulatory compliance in the construction sector.

Coordinated enforcement in WC yielding results

The BIBC said the operation reflects a growing trend toward coordinated enforcement in the Western Cape construction industry.

“These inspections are about far more than undocumented workers,” said Danie Hattingh, spokesperson for business at the BIBC.

“They are about strengthening accountability in an industry increasingly challenged by subcontracting abuses and regulatory non-compliance.”

Hattingh warned that large construction projects involving multiple subcontractors and labour brokers often create opportunities to bypass labour obligations and registration requirements.

“Large projects often involve multiple layers of contractors, creating opportunities to bypass labour obligations and registration requirements,” he explained.

“Integrated operations enable regulators and enforcement agencies to respond far more effectively.”

‘The message is becoming increasingly clear’

The Lower Long Street raid follows similar multi-agency inspections conducted in Table View in November 2025. During one operation at the Thorpe Garage site, DHA officials verified 28 undocumented foreign nationals. A separate inspection at the Suikerbos Lifestyle Estate complex was unable to be completed in a single day because of the large number of foreign nationals on site.

Out of the 68 claims filed following the the deadly George building collapse in 2024, only 15 were from South African citizens, with the remainder being largely undocumented foreign nationals.

Hattingh said the industry is entering a tougher regulatory environment.

“The message to contractors and developers is becoming increasingly clear,” Hattingh said.

“Compliance with labour legislation, bargaining council agreements, immigration requirements and occupational health and safety standards is no longer optional.”

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