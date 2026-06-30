MK Party’s Shongwe spills beans on Khan call and R10m offer

UMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Member of Parliament (MP), Vusi Shongwe, told the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday that he was unexpectedly placed on a video call with Major General Feroz Khan during a meeting in Durban.

According to Shongwe, the senior police officer pleaded with him to stop raising his name in Parliament and invited him to a private meeting in Sandton.

Video call

Led by evidence leader Adila Hassim, Shongwe testified that he believed he was travelling to Durban to meet businessmen who wanted to support the MK Party. Instead, he said, two men introduced him to Khan over a video call.

Shongwe said one of the men insisted that their brother wanted to speak to him.

“I asked, who’s that and why? He said, ‘No, no, no, man… you know the type of man.’ It’s Khan.'”

However, he said he objected to that because he would rather not speak to him.

“I refused and I informed them that I did not wish to proceed to call this person. But the phone was already ringing. Khan answered, it was a video call.”

‘You are suffocating me’

According to Shongwe, Khan greeted him before immediately asking why he had been targeting him.

“General Khan greeted me saying, ‘Brother, how are you?’… He then said, ‘What is wrong, bro? What did I do to you? You are suffocating me.'”

Shongwe told the commission Khan placed his hand on his neck while speaking.

“While saying this, he placed his hands on his neck and his eyes appeared red, as if he had been crying.”

He said he denied targeting Khan.

“I replied that I was not doing anything to him, that I was merely referencing his name, and that he was not my focus then.”

Explaining why he responded that way, Shongwe said he wanted to avoid escalating the situation.

“We came there without bodyguards, without any weapons so one had to think faster, let me just keep the situation calm.”

Private meeting request

Shongwe testified that Khan then invited him to meet privately.

“He then said, ‘What do you want? We can look after you. Come meet me at my place in Sandton next week Friday, if you are available.’

“In response I said I would make time,” said Shongwe.

After the video call ended, Shongwe said one of the men, identified as Yusuf, continued the conversation and allegedly offered him financial incentives to stop pursuing the matter.

“He said, ‘Stop this. You are a brother, and we can take care of you. There is is a security tender at Checkers… we can give it to you.'”

Shongwe testified that he rejected the proposal.

“I replied that I do not operate in that manner.”

R10 million in cash

He said Yusuf then escalated the offer.

“He insisted that he could arrange ’10 bar’ (R10 million) for me in cash.”

Shongwe said he responded that they could discuss the matter at the proposed Sandton meeting.

The meeting did not end there. Shongwe testified that after another man, Imran, returned with bottled water.

Yusuf then shifted the discussion to KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

‘Information on Mkhwanazi’

“He said, ‘In line with your questions, I see you don’t want General Khan, you want General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. I can provide you information on Mkhwanazi. My brother upstairs has information on him.”

Shongwe told the commission he did not respond and instead asked to leave.

As they walked out, he said Yusuf stopped him, saying the brother was coming. A man then came downstairs and was taken with Shongwe back into the boardroom.

“Yusuf then asked him whether he still had information on Mkhwanazi and the helicopter, to which he responded yes.”

According to Shongwe, Yusuf instructed the man to locate the information, saying he would hand it over when they met in Sandton on the Friday.

Shongwe also testified that Yusuf repeatedly asked for his contact details, but the man refused to provide them.

“He was persistent, stating that they could change the location reflected on my phone. I declined this.”

The commission continues.

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