Nine people gunned down inside shack in Atteridgeville on weekend when 17 died

Nine people were killed inside a cramped shack in Atteridgeville’s Jeffsville informal settlement after gunmen opened fire, leaving six men and three women dead.

The victims’ bodies were discovered on Monday morning, hours after the shooting, which police believe occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday night.

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Police found the bodies, each with gunshot wounds, inside a four-roomed shack.

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Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the motive for the shooting had not yet been established.

“No arrests have been made at this stage,” said Muridili.

READ: Katlehong shooting: Afrika Mayibuye denies gunman’s political links

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said that he had mobilised additional resources to track down the suspects.

The deployment includes Crime Intelligence and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Tracking Team, and the case is being investigated by the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery Unit.

Mass shooting in Pietermaritzburg

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), police are investigating the murder of eight people, who were shot inside a vehicle at Sweetwaters, just outside Pietermaritzburg.

This incident, according to a police statement, also happened on Sunday night.

Responding to reports of a shooting, police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a seven-seater car riddled with bullet holes.

All eight victims, who are men, were inside the vehicle. They were certified dead at the scene.

Gauteng and KZN rocked by deadly shootings

The Jeffsville massacre comes amid a series of deadly shootings across Gauteng, including an attack in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, in October which left four people dead and five others injured.

The Katlehong shooting happened on October 13 as a group returned from a memorial service for a political party member at Mogobeng Primary School. Two children, aged 11 and 14, were among those caught in the crossfire.

In June, another mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland left 13 people dead and 14 others injured.

READ MORE: Top cop unleashes specialised police units to support Cleveland mass shooting probe

Meanwhile in KZN, 11 people died in September when gunmen stormed a house party in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, in what police said could be a gang-related incident.

In October, six people were killed in two separate shooting incidents, with police investigating the deaths of three women in KwaMsane and a triple murder in Eshowe on the same weekend.

Police appeal for information

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist with the Jeffsville investigation to come forward.

Information can be reported at the nearest police station or through Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted through the MySAPS App.

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