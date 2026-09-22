Parliament demands deeper probe into SANRAL contractor after viral video

Parliament wants the performance of a South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) contractor scrutinised following a viral video in which a man linked to the company is seen intimidating women and threatening to kill them.

Portfolio Committee on Transport chairperson Donald Selamolela has condemned the incident as “unacceptable and regrettable”, saying consequences should extend beyond action already taken over the video.

The committee has also noted the transport minister’s instruction to Sanral to review contractual commitments associated with the Zimbabwean-owned company.

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Contractor performance under spotlight

Selamolela said the incident warranted a wider examination of the contractor’s work for the roads agency.

“The processes that have been invoked can never be enough sanction. In addition, there needs to be a thorough follow-up on all performance related to this contractor,” he said.

Selamolela said such conduct was particularly troubling in the civil engineering and construction industry, where efforts are being made to increase women’s participation.

“It is unacceptable that this kind of behaviour was brazenly displayed by someone in the civil engineering and construction industry; it is right up there when it comes to alienation of women in our country, especially black women,” he said.

READ: Women builders demand work amid ‘SANRAL wealthy’ storm

Selamolela called on state-owned companies to sanction people who perpetrate violence against women, both in workplaces and wider society.

“There should be consequences. We will not have vultures lead in institutions and companies where we seek to increase participation of women,” he said.

Parliament widens GBVF pressure

The condemnation comes as another parliamentary committee has turned its attention to the deaths of nine women whose bodies were discovered in Kempton Park and other parts of Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

Oversight Committee on the Presidency chairperson Dorries Mpapane said the killings exposed the continuing gender-based violence and femicide crisis.

“The responsibility of safety cannot be shifting onto women by simply telling them to be more vigilant or to restrict their movement,” Mpapane said.

Parliament identified Elizabeth Moselakgomo, Dineo Motapane, Gracious Nkomo and Itumeleng Kekana among the victims.

Mpapane said her committee would demand progress reports from the Ministry of Women and structures responsible for implementing the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

READ MORE: Kempton Park killings expose SA’s GBVF crisis: POWA

The committee also acknowledged recent arrests and the deployment of a multidisciplinary specialised investigation team.

Mpapane said law enforcement agencies must pursue effective prosecutions while government structures ensure affected families receive psychosocial support and counselling.

“We cannot accept a society where women are hunted and killed in our streets and residential spaces,” she said.

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