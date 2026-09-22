SANRAL rejects ‘Zim homeboy links’ to Lawrence Mudzinganyama

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has moved to distance its Zimbabwean-born Gauteng provincial head, Progress Hlahla, from businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama’s controversial contracts, saying Hlahla was not responsible for the two projects awarded to Moriel Infrastructure Group.

SANRAL issued the clarification on Tuesday following social media claims linking Hlahla to the appointment of Moriel, the company associated with Mudzinganyama.

Mudzinganyama recently made headlines after a video circulated showing him threatening women at a Sandton establishment.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport has since condemned the conduct and called for scrutiny of the contractor’s performance. Transport committee chairperson Donald Selamolela said on Monday there should be a “thorough follow-up on all performance related to this contractor”.

READ: Parliament demands deeper probe into SANRAL contractor after viral video

Moriel projects are outside Gauteng

Sanral said neither of Moriel’s two projects fall within Gauteng.

“Sanral can also confirm that the two Sanral projects awarded to the Moriel Infrastructure Group (associated with Mr Mudzinganyama) are not in the Gauteng Province where Mr Hlahla is the provincial head,” the agency said.

Sanral confirmed that Hlahla is a Zimbabwean national who obtained permanent residence in South Africa in 2013.

It said Hlahla is a qualified civil engineer with master’s degrees in project and construction management and business administration. He joined Sanral in 2016.

Creecy investigation continues

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has ordered an investigation to establish whether Moriel was lawfully appointed and whether the company is fulfilling its contractual obligations to Sanral.

The roads agency warned against drawing conclusions while that investigation remains under way.

“Any speculations or purported findings about the investigations would be premature and irresponsible,” it said.

READ: Women builders demand work amid SANRAL ‘wealthy man’ storm

The agency also addressed a separate social media claim concerning its former CEO, Reginald Demana.

Sanral rejected claims that Demana is Nigerian, saying its records show that he is South African and of Venda descent.

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