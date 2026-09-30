Bafana cruise past hapless Eritrea in Cairo to maintain perfect Pitso start

Bafana Bafana may have had an anxious start to the game against brave Eritrea, but coach Pitso Mosimane’s side managed to regroup and finish strong enough to win the game 5-0 in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday night.

The result means Bafana are on top of their 2027 Afcon qualifier Group D with six points and maintain a perfect start to Mosimane’s return in his second stint.

Bafana will remain in Cairo for the rest of the week, as they will take on Egypt in a friendly match over the weekend.

Forced changes disrupt early plans

Mosimane made two forced changes heading into the encounter against the Eritreans, with Samukelo Kabini and Bathusi Aubaas starting to replace injured Mamelodi Sundowns duo Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena.

READ: Pitso Mosimane starts new era on a high with impressive victory

Ironically, Aubaas was also forced out with what seemed to be a hamstring injury inside 10 minutes. The Sundowns man was replaced by Durban City’s Brooklyn Poggenpoel.

Eritrea threaten before Mofokeng responds

Bafana had a nervy start to the game, with Eritrea threatening Ronwen Williams’ goal inside five minutes, with one attempt hitting the woodwork from the centre line.

Williams’ opposite number was also given a scare when Relebohile Mofokeng struck the crossbar with his left-footed curler from the edge of the box.

READ: Mosimane magic back as Bafana begin new era with a victory

However, Mofokeng finally got on target when he found the back of the net in the 18th minute, after being set up by former Orlando Pirates teammate Oswin Appollis.

Mofokeng double gives Bafana control

Right at the stroke of half-time, Mofokeng completed his brace when he dribbled past three defenders to head into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Bafana returned to the second half with some momentum, with Yaya Sithole, Iqraam Rayners and Luther Singh all adding their names to the scoresheet, winning the game 5-0 against a side that showed confidence throughout the match.