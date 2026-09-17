Orlando Pirates in PSL catch-up clash against Durban City tonight

Juggling the CAF Champions League and the domestic Betway Premiership means that Orlando Pirates are now faced with the arduous task of playing catch up with the rest of the teams as the PSL league race gains momentum.

Pirates and Durban City will cross swords tonight at the Orlando Stadium at 7:30pm after the two teams fell behind in their league schedule due to their engagements in CAF continental competitions.

The race to catch the pacemakers

The two teams have played three fewer matches than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have opened a seven-point gap at the top of the PSL table. Masandawana have played eight rounds of matches, with both the Buccaneers and City still on five rounds.

READ: Orlando Pirates must bring out their inner beast against minnows

The fixture backlog is caused by Pirates’ campaign in the CAF Champions League after they were involved in the first preliminary rounds against Mauritius club La Cure Waves in the past two weeks. City were also exchanging sweat with Burundi’s Rukinzo FC, also in the first round, but in the CAF Confederation Cup prelims.

Familiar foes meet under the lights

So, league points are at stake with a bit of ground to cover early in the league race. Against City, Pirates’ focus shifts to a familiar foe, with the two sides locking horns for the second time this season. Fireworks have been a familiar feature whenever the two sides have met, and their rare Thursday night encounter could deliver another entertaining spectacle.

READ: Ouaddou blasts Pirates players for showboating against La Cure Waves

Pirates remain one of three unbeaten teams this season, having only dropped points through a stalemate away to AmaZulu in mid-August. They have taken all nine available points since then, taking their overall tally to 13 points in five matches with an impressive 12 goals scored and just one conceded.

Tactical focus and respecting the opposition

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has mentioned that they’re respecting every game and that they are not taking any games lightly.

Speaking ahead of the match, midfielder Kyle Jurgens says the team is looking forward to the showdown in Johannesburg.

“We’re looking forward to the game. It’s another important fixture for us, and after the last match, we’ve had to quickly shift our focus and prepare ourselves for what’s ahead. We know what we need to do and now it’s about taking that preparation onto the pitch.”

READ: Sundowns, Pirates, Chiefs, and Durban City learn their CAF opponents

Building momentum from continental success

Jurgens also got on the scoresheet in Burundi, opening the scoring inside the first minute as City went on to secure a 2–1 victory over Rukinzo. The midfielder believes the recent results have given the squad confidence as the team continues to build its campaign.

“I think the group is in a good place at the moment. We’ve had some positive results and there’s confidence within the team, but we also know that every game is a new challenge. We have to keep that focus and continue working for each other,” he added.

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