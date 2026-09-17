Pitso Mosimane says announcement of new Bafana goalkeeper coach imminent

Just moments after introducing his assistant, Morena Ramoreboli, to the media for the first time since his appointment last week, Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that the announcement of a new Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach is imminent.

Mosimane’s technical team consists of Musi Matlaba (performance analyst), Kabelo Rangoaga (fitness coach), and new assistant Ramoreboli.

Final piece of technical team puzzle

The only position left to be filled, or vacant now, to complete his technical team is that of a goalkeeper coach, following the departure of Grant Johnson.

Speaking to the media after unveiling his 30-man Bafana squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Qualifiers, Mosimane said the confirmation of a new goalkeeper coach may be made in the coming days, as the team is expected to start camp next week.

READ: Pitso Mosimane names final Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

“We will have a goalkeeper coach and will announce him when the time comes,” Mosimane responded to Sunday World at the Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday.

“Remember, some of the guys who form part of the technical team are not working on a full-time basis. So, we still must negotiate with teams and see whether they are available. But we have sent through some call-up letters to clubs, and when the time is right, we will tell you.

“Same way we did with coach Morena, we waited for the right timing and announced his acquisition. Because we don’t want to jump the gun. But we will have a goalkeeper coach, 100%, because we can’t have goalkeepers reporting for camp without a coach,” he added.

READ: Who is Morena Ramoreboli, Pitso Mosimanes new assistant?

Ramoreboli welcomed to the setup

Mosimane also took the opportunity to officially welcome Ramoreboli, stating that his experience at national team level will come in handy in their mission to qualify for the Afcon next year and the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

“I would like to welcome the last member of my technical team, coach Morena Ramoreboli. I think he is a familiar face, having worked with the U17s assisting coach Vela Khumalo. He won the Cosafa for Bafana [in 2021].

“So, he is very experienced; we are not bringing someone who doesn’t understand the setup of how the national team works. He was recently the head coach of the Botswana national team, which is a downgrade to becoming an assistant; so I have so much respect for you for doing that. And who knows, this move could end up being an upgrade or step up,” he added.

Bafana will host Guinea at the Orlando Stadium, in what will be their first of two Afcon qualifier matches this month. The next game will be away to Eritrea, which will be followed by a friendly match against Egypt in Cairo.