SAFA Cape Town wants Fifa, Sascoc to consider postponing presidential elections

The South African Football Association (Safa)’s Cape Town region has formally approached the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and Fifa to urgently intervene in the Safa electoral process and to consider postponing the presidential elections scheduled for September 12.

At the beginning of August, the list of nominees for Safa president was submitted. The incumbent, Danny Jordaan – who is running for his fourth term is an experienced campaigner, backed by the Football Transformation Forum (FTF).

Jordaan’s adversary is AmaZulu FC chairman and business tycoon, Sandile Zungu who has entered the race and will be testing the waters for the first time.

Safa Cape Town is headed by a veteran football administrator who has publicly voiced his support for Zungu, who has also secured a number of Safa regions as the elections approach.

READ: Safa regions, NEC members back Zungu as race for presidency intensifies

In a letter that Sunday World has seen, Safa Cape Town’s request follows serious concerns regarding alleged electoral irregularities, conflict of interest, inconsistent application of electoral rules, interventions in regional structures, and the conduct of individuals involved in electoral, vetting and appeal processes.

Reads the letter:

“Safa Cape Town is particularly concerned about reports that individuals who are allegedly aligned to candidates or political factions within Safa have simultaneously been involved in electoral and vetting functions. We believe that, at a minimum, these circumstances create a serious perception of conflict of interest and require independent scrutiny.

“Concerns have also been raised regarding interventions in several regions, including Amajuba, Sarah Baartman, Northern Cape, Sedibeng and Capricorn, as well as inconsistencies in the timing and application of regional electoral requirements.”

Safa Cape Town is therefore calling for:

The postponement of the September Safa Elective Congress until the integrity of the electoral process can be independently established;

An independent investigation and audit of the Regional electoral processes and the appointment and conduct of Electoral Officers, Vetting Officers and Appeal Boards;

Independent interim oversight of Safa’s electoral preparations;

The re-running of any regional elections found to have been materially compromised; and

Strict exclusion of candidates, campaign officials and persons with demonstrable conflicts of interest from electoral, vetting or appeal functions.

READ: ‘I like both Danny and Sandile’, says Patrice Motsepe on Safa president race

Safa Cape Town stresses that the proposed intervention is not an attempt to determine the outcome of the election or move support towards any particular candidate or faction.

“Our concern is the integrity of the process. An election can only command legitimacy when participants have confidence that the rules are applied consistently, fairly and independently. We cannot allow the credibility of South African football to be compromised before the votes are even cast.”

The letter further says that Safa Cape Town fully respects football autonomy, however, autonomy must go hand in hand with accountability, transparency, and good governance.

“We are therefore appealing to Fifa and Sascoc to act before the situation becomes irreversible. This is not about choosing a candidate. It is about protecting the institution of South African football,” reads the letter.

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