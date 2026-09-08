Safpu president backs Bafana in World Cup bonus battle with Safa

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulani Hlatshwayo has come out in support of the Bafana Bafana squad over their fight for unpaid Fifa World Cup bonuses by the SA Football Association (Safa).

This is after this publication exposed that Safa had not paid Bafana players and members of staff what was initially agreed upon for the 2026 World Cup, which was staged in Canada, Mexico and the USA recently.

READ: Bonus betrayal: Bafana threaten go-slow

Safa is said to have received R259 million from Fifa for their participation in the global showpiece six weeks ago but failed to deliver on their promise of paying the players and staff about two weeks ago.

Speaking to the media during Safa presidential candidate Sandile Zungu’s media briefing in Sandton on Monday, Hlatshwayo said they had engaged the players as Safpu and would be sending a letter to Safa addressing the matter.

“We know about the players who have not been paid. We have already touched base with the leadership within the Bafana Bafana setup,” Hlatshwayo said.

“And there will be a letter that will be sent to Safa by the SA Football Players Union to address the issue. We are fully behind the players and will show them our continued support.

“I was once a captain at Bafana Bafana, and we have seen these things happening, so we are not surprised that players are not yet paid.”

“So, we are present at Sandile Zungu’s briefing to also show him support because there must be a change in our football leadership,” he added.

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Safa has since released a statement following Sunday World’s report on the Bafana players and technical staff World Cup bonuses, attributing the delay to outstanding international tax compliance requirements.

“Safa wishes to clarify that the delay in paying Bafana Bafana players’ and support staff bonuses arising from the FIFA World Cup 2026 is due to outstanding international tax compliance requirements in the USA and Mexico,” the association said on Monday.

“As matches were played in both countries, Safa is required to comply with the applicable federal and state tax laws in the USA, as well as Mexican tax legislation. Given the complexity of these requirements, Safa, in line with FIFA’s guidance, appointed specialist legal and tax advisers in both jurisdictions.

Safa said there was progress.

“Significant progress has been made, including Safa obtaining a US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Employer Identification Number. The USA specialists are finalising the required tax calculations and documentation, while the process for settling the applicable Mexican tax obligations is also being finalised.

“Safa confirms that a portion of the World Cup prize money has been received. All allowances, fees and other amounts due to players and support staff have been settled. The outstanding payments relate specifically to World Cup bonuses, which will be processed once the applicable tax requirements have been concluded.

The association said it was committed to finalising the process “as expeditiously as possible” and ensuring that the bonuses are paid to the players and support staff.