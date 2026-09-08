‘We will win the SAFA elections’, says Zungu amid claims of electoral fraud

Despite odds seemingly stacked against him, Sandile Zungu is oozing with confidence that he has done enough work on the ground to win the South African Football Association (Safa) elective congress against long-standing president Danny Jordaan.

The congress is set to take place on Saturday, September 12.

Zungu, an astute businessman and AmaZulu FC chairman, is challenging incumbent Jordaan for the Safa presidency.

“We will win these elections,” Zungu said

He was speaking during a media briefing in Sandton on Monday.

‘Promises of money happening thick and fast’

“We have done a lot of work above and underground, and we are aware that promises of money are happening thick and fast in the regions, because there is an attempt at destabilising regions, but it will not sit,” he said.

READ: Jordaan and Zungu set for high-stakes face-off

Zungu alluded to electoral fraud.

“There is an attempt at committing electoral fraud. It will not succeed. We are obviously putting on a very brave face. We are seething with anger in terms of what is being done to regions.

“Our legends here have been disqualified in the forthcoming elections, and we believe unjustly. We believe some regions are clearly forcefully pushing for change; there was an attempt to change leadership, which failed,” he explained.

“As punishment for them, they are being disqualified from participating in the forthcoming elections. As I am talking, we are consulting legal experts to see how to take that matter forward. Trust me, we take it very seriously. Notwithstanding, we will win these elections,” Zungu reaffirmed.

READ: Safa regions, NEC members back Zungu as race for presidency intensifies

On the flip side, Jordaan is said to have done just enough in the 52 regions to retain his seat and go for a fourth term as Safa president. The embattled Safa president has been in office since 2013, when he was elected to replace Kirsten Nematandani.

Jordaan’s tenure has been clouded by controversy and several allegations against the 75-year-old. He is currently facing accusations of fraud, theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud involving approximately R1.3 million of the association’s funds.

Zungu has since promised to eliminate the rampant corruption within the association and pump more money into South African football, should he be entrusted with the responsibility of becoming the head honcho at Safa.