‘We must not have regrets’ – Bafana Bafana’s Teboho Mokoena

The stage is set for arguably the biggest game of the current Bafana Bafana squad’s careers – when they play the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against co-hosts Mexico on Thursday.

Bafana will be returning to the elite football stage for the first time since they hosted the competition in 2010.

What makes this a special moment for Bafana and coach Hugo Broos is that billions of people around the world will be watching an exciting group of South African players, mostly from humble beginnings, set the tone of the biggest football competition in the world.

Over 80,000 spectators are expected to fill the Estadio Azteca.

This stadium carries a lot of history. Forty years ago, Broos played for Belgium against hosts Mexico in the 1986 World Cup opener.

‘We must give our all’

Teboho Mokoena, who was born in Bohlokong, Bethlehem, in the Free State province, said that he and his teammates are aware of what is at stake, and the pressure of playing in an opening match of the World Cup. He was speaking during a press conference in Mexico City on the eve of the colossal clash.

“What I told the guys during the week when we had the meeting, I said we must be here to enjoy the experience,” said Mokoena.

“As soon as we go home, we must not have regrets. We must give our all so that we’re not going to have regrets when we go back home.

“We’re looking forward to the games, and we’re excited, man. You can see our faces that we’re excited. Of course, the expectations are very high; it’s going to be an amazing game and amazing atmosphere,” he added.

“As a team, we’re looking forward to the game. We know how much it means to our people back home and ourselves. We are looking forward to the game,” Mokoena added.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 9pm (SA time).

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