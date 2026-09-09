Zungu warns KZN regions that don’t elect him will be defying King Misuzulu

The clock is ticking on the much-anticipated SA Football Association (Safa) elective congress, as the fight between Sandile Zungu and incumbent Danny Jordaan for the hot seat intensifies.

Zungu is contesting Jordaan for the Safa presidency and believes he has done enough work across the 52 regions, including the 11 regions in Safa’s biggest province, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), to come out on top on Saturday.

The AmaZulu FC chairman and astute businessman says that Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s call for him to become the next Safa president gives him confidence heading to the elections.

AmaZulu kingdom royal chancellor Inkosi Malusi Zondi said:

“His Majesty King Misuzulu has sent us to ensure that Mr Sandile Zungu gets the maximum support in his home province,”

“The King has appealed to all Safa regions in the province to fully back Mr Zungu. We can’t afford to go to the congress divided. We must go to the congress united and vote as a solid block. We believe that his election will not only enrich football in the province, but the country,” said Zondi.

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“We’re urging and hoping that Mr Kwenza Khwela will heed the call made by His Majesty that all football regions must put their differences aside and go to the congress as one. This is not about individuals, but the province and the future of football,” Zondi added.

During his media briefing in Sandton on Monday, amongst several warnings he issued – from threatening to deal with the alleged fraudsters in the regions, giving Safa executives a timeline to pay Bafana Bafana bonuses or be fired, Zungu subtly cautioned that members from the 11 KZN regions who don’t vote for him would be defying the wishes of their own king.

‘KZN is divided’

“KZN is divided. I come from that province, and I was nominated from the province of KwaZulu-Natal, and trust me, a lot of good work has been done there. Out of 11 regions … we may not get all the regions, but we will get the backing of the majority of the 11 regions in KZN, and that is for certain,” Zungu declared.

“The King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has pronounced support for my Safa candidacy. And those who come from that region know the word from the king carries a lot of weight, whether you like it or not.

“Even when you defy it, you know your conscience will be eating you. So, those who defy the king’s instruction [to vote for me], bayobonakala ngombala [we will see their true colours].”

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The ‘Last Supper’ pictures

Zungu went on to take a dig at Jordaan, saying that his last meeting with the KZN leadership was forced and suggested that people around him looked unhappy in the images.

“We saw the pictures of what we call the ‘Last Supper’ in Durban recently, and you can see people who are unhappy hanging around [Jordaan].

“But all I can say is that KZN is gone, that I can assure you. KZN is gone, and that gives us confidence that we are marching forward to victory come 12 September,” Zungu added.