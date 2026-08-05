Ramaphosa to take SADC reins as SA pushes migration, trade agenda

South Africa is preparing to assume the chairpersonship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) later this month, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to take over the regional bloc’s leadership at the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit in Durban.

The summit, which runs until August 17 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, comes at a pivotal moment for the region as leaders grapple with economic growth, infrastructure development, food security, migration and regional peace.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, International Relations, and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said the summit would culminate in Ramaphosa formally assuming the SADC chairperson-ship for the 2026/27 term after South Africa served as interim chair following developments at last year’s summit in Madagascar.

Held under the theme, “Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World,” the summit is expected to focus on strengthening regional economic integration and accelerating industrialisation.

Migration management key priority

Before heads of state meet on August 17, officials and ministers will hold a series of technical and policy meetings to finalise recommendations on regional trade, infrastructure, food security, health, peace and security, financing and institutional reforms.

One of South Africa’s key priorities will be migration management. Lamola said government would use the summit to outline its approach to managing migration in a lawful and humane manner while strengthening border security, tackling undocumented migration and combating corruption within immigration systems.

He stressed that migration required regional cooperation and should be addressed in a way that promotes development, stability and respect for human rights.

Among the expected outcomes of the summit are commitments to accelerate industrialisation, strengthen transport corridors, improve agricultural productivity, advance the beneficiation of critical minerals, enhance regional peace and security, and improve the implementation of SADC decisions.

Commitment to multilateralism

Beyond SADC, Lamola reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to multilateralism ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, saying international law must be applied consistently regardless of a country’s influence.

“We believe that the answer to the current crisis of multilateralism is not less multilateralism, but better and more inclusive multilateralism,” he said.

On continental migration, Lamola said South Africa continued to support the African Union’s long-standing proposal for a continent-wide migration conference. He argued that migration should be viewed through the broader lenses of peace, economic development and regional integration, warning that increasing anti-migrant sentiment across Africa required a coordinated continental response.

He cited recent tragedies involving migrants attempting to reach Europe as evidence that migration was an African challenge rather than one affecting South Africa alone. The minister also confirmed that South Africa would participate in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, where member states are expected to discuss global governance reforms, trade, investment and cooperation among Global South countries.

He reiterated South Africa’s call for negotiated settlements to conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and Iran, saying diplomacy remained the only sustainable path to peace.

Lamola further confirmed that South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, had been recalled to Pretoria for consultations. He said government had also recommended a new framework governing diplomatic and protocol support for former presidents and deputy presidents travelling abroad, including mandatory disclosure of travel purposes, funding sources and official engagements before such support is granted.

Read More: SADC ministers push for economic self-reliance amid world economic turmoil

Subscribe To Our Newsletter