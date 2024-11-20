Armed robbers target stokvel members in Limpopo

Community members at the close-knit village in Nyakelang in the Botlokwa area, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, said they were left shell-shocked after gunmen robbed them of their stokvel money that was supposed to be shared among them on Monday, around midday.

Mapula Rangata said she suspects one of their members informed the robbers of their planned gathering to share the money they have been saving since January. Although Rangata could not disclose the exact figure, she said it was a considerable amount.

“When we were approached by four men demanding money, they knew what they were there for. They had inside information, and obviously it came from one of us. I am suspicious that one of us sold us out. And one day the person’s identity will be revealed,” said Rangata.

Two days after another stokvel group robbed of R150k

The incident in Botlokwa comes two days after other stokvel members were robbed at Tsianda and Hamashau villages in the Vhembe district.

At Tsianda, the social club members were gathered at a home when they were ambushed by two armed men. The men locked the group in a shack before escaping with R140,000. They robbers arrived on foot, but soon they were picked up by a getaway car.

One of the stokvel members, Thivhilaeli Ravele of Tsianda, said they were busy with payments. She said they were paying out stokvel money to two of the members when, about 20 minutes later, the two armed men arrived.

“We were instructed to lie on the ground when the robbers then forcefully took money. It was a scary incident that left us extremely traumatised. Even though we were left unharmed, losing such a [big] amount is painful. It’s a huge loss that will always linger in my mind for many years.

Plans to renovate house gone

“I had plans to renovate my house and install a ceiling. All my plans were shattered. And I don’t think I will recover from that trauma anytime soon,” she said. Ravele said they did not have a bank account and usually request five people to act as treasurers. Each holding a portion of the funds. The robbers proceeded to Hamashau. There, they accosted stokvel members and robbed them of R150, 000 before speeding off.

Police urge members to use electronic transfer of funds instead

Police have cautioned community members against carrying large amounts of cash. This is especially during this time of the year when robbers are on the prowl.

Police spokesperson for the Vhembe region, warrant officer Vuledzani Dathi, confirmed the robbery incidents. He further said such incidents can be prevented if stokvels opt for safe methods like electronic transfers.

“This method of sharing cash obviously attracts criminals. Stokvel members are advised to use electronic funds transfers to minimise crimes of this nature,” he said.

