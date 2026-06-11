Fear grips Cleveland after mass shooting

Fear, grief and uncertainty continue to hang at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, following a tragic mass shooting that left 12 people dead and about 10 others injured.

When Sunday World visited the area on Wednesday morning, police vans and forensic pathology officials were moving the corpses. Bloodstains, abandoned shoes and shattered bottles littered the scene in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

Many residents were visibly shaken. Some declined to speak to the media, saying they feared for their lives and worried that the gunmen would return.

Among those mourning was Nkosinathi Mthethwa, who lost his uncle, Melusi, in the attack.

Speaking through tears, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)-born Mthethwa described the devastating impact the shooting has had on his family.

“This happened last (Tuesday) night while I was at home and my uncle was at the tavern. When we heard gunfire, my partner and I immediately hid with the children. We had no idea my uncle had been killed,” he said.

Mthethwa said he was later called to identify his uncle’s body.

“When I arrived, I found my uncle lying on the ground among the other victims. It is a sight that has not left my mind. I have not slept since then, and my three-year-old child is still trembling with fear.”

Uncle a peaceful man

He described his uncle as a peaceful man who avoided conflict. He said the family was struggling to understand why he became a victim of the violence.

Mthethwa also raised concerns about ongoing criminal activity in the area, particularly illegal mining.

“Illegal miners do as they please here. People are killed, women are raped and residents are abused, but those responsible are rarely held accountable,” he added.

The family’s grief has been compounded by financial hardship.

Mthethwa said they now face the challenge of transporting his uncle’s body back to KZN for burial. The family is from Vryheid.

“We do not know where the money will come from. Our family is not well off, and we are struggling to figure out how we will bury him,” he said.

Community is traumatised

Community leader Zanele Ndimande said residents remain traumatised and fearful in the aftermath of the attack.

“When this happened I had just said my evening prayers, even cats went silent. It was that traumatic and disturbing. We have lost many people we knew. We do not even know if we will be able to sleep tonight (Wednesday) because we are afraid these people might come back,” she said.

Ndimande said many residents have no involvement in illegal mining activities and are uncertain why their community has become the target of such violence.

Manhunt underway

According to authorities, a Toyota Quantum carrying heavily armed men arrived in the area on Tuesday evening. The suspects allegedly moved from shack to shack, opening fire on residents and patrons at local establishments.

The coordinated attack left 12 people dead and approximately 10 others injured.

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, where they continue to receive medical treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the killings. No arrests had been made at the time of publication, and the motive for the attack remains unclear.

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