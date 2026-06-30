June 30: ‘Do not say you were not warned,’ SAPS cautions lawbreakers

The government has reassured South Africans that it respects the constitutional right to protest while warning that authorities are fully prepared to maintain law and order during planned demonstrations across the country.

Speaking on the government’s preparations on Tuesday morning, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) had been deployed nationwide as part of efforts to ensure that protests remain peaceful and within the confines of the law.

“We have deployed members of the IMC across the country, and we are working in terms of our work stream one. This is about ensuring that as we depot and repatriate, we also ensure that there is law in the country, and that there is compliance with the law.”

Communication on planned marches clear

Kubayi welcomed protest organisers for notifying the state of their planned demonstrations, saying this had enabled authorities to prepare accordingly.

“We want to appreciate them for communicating with the state in terms of their planned marches.

“We do have details and we are working with them to ensure that those marches are peaceful. We want to reiterate the right to protest, the right to express themselves where they are not happy with the government, that cannot be taken away from them but also we are appealing to those who will be joining to do this must do it in a peaceful manner,” said Kubayi.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ramaphosa met with march leaders Phakel’ umthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu, who assured him that Tuesday’s demonstrations will be peaceful.

Prevent repeat of July 2021 unrests

The minister stressed that the government’s objective was not to intimidate citizens but to prevent a repeat of the widespread violence and destruction experienced during the July 2021 unrest.

She further stated that the government is not going out to threaten its own citizens but they want to ensure that July 2021 unrest does not happen again.

“But we have an obligation as government that there is law and order. Those who want to go to work can go and those who are not going it is because of their choice,” Kubayi added.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni warned that police would respond decisively to any attempts to incite violence or criminality during the demonstrations.

He said since June 28, they have arrested eight suspects.

Helicopters, drones, 33,000 CCTV cameras

Mthombeni said law enforcement agencies would monitor developments both on the ground and from the air using advanced surveillance technology.

“We are making arrangements to deploy helicopters and drones,” he said.

“Indeed, we have mobilised extensively, and we will have what is called a downlink so that we can observe activities as they happen in real time.

“The drones and helicopters will be able to identify who is doing what. So, if you get arrested, do not say you were not warned.”

The provincial commissioner added that police would also rely on an extensive CCTV network to monitor protest activity and ensure a rapid response to any incidents.

“We have more than 33,000 CCTV cameras. We cannot take any warning lightly in the course of our daily duties. Whenever we receive information about a possible protest, we prepare accordingly.

“You cannot wake up and assume the issue has died down. We are prepared and have planned accordingly with all our stakeholders, including the community,” said Mthombeni.

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