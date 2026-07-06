Khan’s interest in Ekurhuleni manager’s London trip questioned

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry evidence leader, Advocate Adila Hassim, has questioned why deputy crime intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan appeared to have an interest in a luxury trip to London taken by former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi.

She proved it as she continued presenting evidence before the commission on Monday, in the absence of Khan, who is in hospital after being shot over a week ago.

In her submission, Hassim stated that businessman Ze Nxumalo paid for a charter flight that transported Mashazi, her husband and several friends to London. She told the commission that WhatsApp exchanges indicate Khan was aware of the travel arrangements, prompting questions about what interest he had in the privately funded trip.

Failure to disclose full extent of assets

This was the focus as the commission turned to Khan’s financial disclosures. Hassim went on examining his declared assets over a five-year period beginning with the 2021/2022 financial year.

She submitted that Khan failed to disclose the full extent of his assets, including vehicles and immovable property. She pointed out that, during the 2021/2022 reporting period, Khan declared ownership of only one vehicle, despite WhatsApp exchanges which, she argued, suggest he owned additional vehicles that were not reflected in his disclosures.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi questioned the submission, requesting a list of the assets that Khan had.

“In his 2024 financial disclosure, Khan listed 30 vehicles.” He was earning two and a half times more from a private motor spares business than from his public office. So, even according to his own version, there is a concern,” Hassim responded.

Feroz Essay, Ismail Vally relationships

The commission was also shown a WhatsApp conversation between Khan and an individual identified as Feroz Essay, in which Essay asked Khan to choose which Rolex watch he would like. Hassim told the commission that, based on the evidence before it, Essay was not a Rolex dealer or an authorised seller, raising questions about the nature of their relationship.

Further WhatsApp exchanges presented to the commission suggest Khan communicated with Molefe Fani to arrange a meeting involving businessman Ismail Vally.

“Mr Khan shared an article where the president, Mr (Cyril) Ramaphosa approved the just energy transition framework, which is a move away from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources, Mr Valley responds to that with more objectionable language (F*** cnt). That is not the relevant part, General Khan seems to agree with Mr. Valley’s assessment of the president, as in his response, which is ‘Big Cnt’,” said Hassim.

During the proceedings, Khan’s attorney, Mohammad Valley, requested that the commission place an important clarification on record. Valley stated that he is not the Ismail Vally referred to in the WhatsApp exchanges, adding that he has no familial relationship with the businessman and that they merely share the same surname.

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