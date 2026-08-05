Gauteng online applications for 2027 off to strong start

Gauteng Education’s 2027 online school admissions process got off to a strong start on Wednesday, with more than 210,000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications submitted within the first four hours of the system going live.

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that by midday, a total of 210,055 applications had been received after the online admissions portal opened at 8 am. The overwhelming response highlights continued public confidence in the province’s digital admissions system.

According to the department, even before applications officially opened, more than 12,000 parents and guardians had already joined the online queue between 07:30 and 07:59, ready to submit their applications as soon as the system became available.

Maile welcomes successful launch

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, welcomed the successful launch.

The department said the greatest demand has so far been recorded in the Ekurhuleni South and Tshwane West education districts.

“Among secondary schools, Hoërskool Langenhoven in Tshwane West received the highest number of applications at 1,168, followed by Alberton High School with 1,098, while Hoërskool Akasia recorded 917 applications.

“At primary school level, Rachel de Beer Primary School topped the list with 474 applications, followed by Laerskool Akasia with 461, and Laerskool Voortrekker Eeufees with 411,” said Maile.

As South Africa’s largest provincial education system, Gauteng currently provides public education to more than 2.4 million learners across 2,111 public ordinary schools, comprising 1,417 primary schools and 694 secondary schools, including 37 Schools of Specialisation, spread across the province’s 15 education districts.

The department said learner enrolment continues to grow, increasing by more than 23,000 learners over the past year alone, equivalent to the capacity of about 19 additional schools, each accommodating approximately 1,200 learners.

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The department further said the learner placements through the system have increased every year over the past decade, culminating in approximately 400,000 entry-grade learners being successfully placed during the 2025 admissions cycle.

Maile urged parents and guardians not to wait until the closing day of the application period, saying early applications provide sufficient time to upload supporting documents, resolve outstanding issues and improve the chances of a smooth placement process.

“Parents are reminded to complete all five application steps, apply to at least three and no more than five schools, and upload or submit all certified supporting documents within seven days of submitting their applications.”

Be wary of fraudsters

The department also warned parents to be wary of fraudsters claiming they can secure school placements in exchange for payment.

“Online admissions process is completely free, and that no individual, company or organisation is authorised to influence learner placements or charge parents for admissions services.”

Parents needing assistance can access support at the department’s 48 decentralised walk-in centres, 15 district offices, the provincial head office and public schools across Gauteng, where trained officials are available to assist free of charge throughout the application period.

The department also encouraged young people to assist parents, grandparents and elderly community members with the online application process, saying ensuring every child has access to quality education is a shared societal responsibility.

The 2027 Gauteng Online Admissions application period will remain open until midnight, September 4.

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