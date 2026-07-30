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South Africa says African Union backs broad migration debate

By Reuters
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Ghanaian citizens arriving at Accra International Airport after being repatriated from South Africa.
Ghanaian citizens arrive at the Accra International Airport as Ghana repatriates hundreds of its citizens from South Africa following instances of violence against migrants from other sub-Saharan African countries, amid a wave ‌of anti-immigration protests, in Accra, Ghana on May 27, 2026. / Reuters/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo
  • AU has rejected a proposal from Ghana to discuss xenophobia as a stand-alone agenda item.
  • The union has, instead, opted to discuss the migration issue broadly at the October meeting.
  • Monyela said an attempt to "single out and isolate SA" has been defeated.

The African Union (AU) has backed a broader discussion on migration, a South African government official said on Thursday, after Ghana made a proposal to place xenophobic violence in South Africa on the agenda of an upcoming AU meeting.

Ghana has been a prominent critic of anti-immigrant protests and xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

‘Victory for Pretoria’

Clayson Monyela, a South African foreign affairs official, said on X that Pretoria had defeated an attempt to “single out & isolate” the country.

“The AU will discuss the migration issue broadly & look at the ‘Pull & Push’ factors,” Monyela wrote, referring to conditions that drive people to leave their countries and those that draw them elsewhere.

AU to discuss migration broadly

Over the past few months anti-migrant protests have taken place in South Africa.

Ghana repatriated hundreds of its citizens ahead of a June 30 deadline set by a South African anti-migrant movement for undocumented foreigners to leave.

Local media reported that the AU had rejected a proposal from Ghana that would have meant xenophobic violence in South Africa was discussed as a stand-alone agenda item at the body’s mid-year coordination meeting in October.

Neither South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation nor a spokesperson for the Ghanaian government had any immediate comment.

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  • The African Union (AU) supports a broad discussion on migration rather than isolating xenophobic violence in South Africa.
  • Ghana proposed making xenophobic attacks in South Africa a standalone agenda item at the AU's upcoming meeting.
  • South Africa opposed the proposal, aiming to avoid being singled out and prefers addressing migration's "push and pull" factors.
  • Ghana has been a vocal critic of South Africa's anti-immigrant protests and repatriated hundreds of citizens ahead of a June 30 deadline.
  • The AU rejected Ghana's proposal for the mid-year coordination meeting, choosing instead to address migration issues more generally.
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The African Union (AU) has backed a broader discussion on migration, a South African government official said on Thursday, after Ghana made a proposal to place xenophobic violence in South Africa on the agenda of an upcoming AU meeting.

Ghana has been a prominent critic of anti-immigrant protests and xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Clayson Monyela, a South African foreign affairs official, said on X that Pretoria had defeated an attempt to "single out & isolate" the country.

"The AU will discuss the migration issue broadly & look at the 'Pull & Push' factors," Monyela wrote, referring to conditions that drive people to leave their countries and those that draw them elsewhere.

Over the past few months anti-migrant protests have taken place in South Africa.

Ghana repatriated hundreds of its citizens ahead of a June 30 deadline set by a South African anti-migrant movement for undocumented foreigners to leave.

Local media reported that the AU had rejected a proposal from Ghana that would have meant xenophobic violence in South Africa was discussed as a stand-alone agenda item at the body's mid-year coordination meeting in October.

Neither South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation nor a spokesperson for the Ghanaian government had any immediate comment.

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