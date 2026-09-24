JAC adds Black Edition models to T9 bakkie range

JAC Motors has expanded its South African T9 double-cab bakkie range with two new Black Edition 4×4 derivatives, priced from R629,900.

Available in Super Lux and Hunter specifications, the newcomers target buyers looking for additional styling and equipment in the increasingly competitive lifestyle bakkie market.

The T9 Black Edition joins a segment dominated by established players including the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen Amarok, while also competing with newer alternatives such as the GWM P-Series, JMC Vigus, LDV T-Series and others.

Powertrain and performance

Both Black Edition models use JAC’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

The Super Lux produces 125kW and 444Nm, while the more powerful Hunter delivers 144kW and 487Nm. JAC claims combined fuel consumption of 7.8l/100km.

Drivers can select between Sport, Normal, Eco and Snow modes, while the four-wheel-drive system can be engaged through a centre-console dial at speeds of up to 80km/h. Low range and an electronic rear differential lock are included for more demanding terrain. Braked towing capacity is rated at 3,500kg.

Blacked-out styling enhancements

Visually, the Black Edition receives a black radiator grille, matt-black 18-inch alloy wheels and black finishes for the roof rails, mirrors, door handles and exterior trim.

The Hunter Black Edition adds decals, branded nudge and style bars, a tonneau cover and tow bar. The cabin features black leather-enhanced upholstery.

“The T9 Black Edition 4×4 derivatives offer customers seeking a premium, luxurious four-wheel-drive bakkie a distinctive blend of styling, special specification and an electronic diff-lock for enhanced off-road capability,” said JAC Motors South Africa CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel.

Pricing and ownership package

The T9 4×4 Black Edition Super Lux is priced at R629,900, while the Hunter Black Edition costs R689,900. Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty, seven-year/100,000km service plan and five years/200,000km roadside assistance.

JAC is also preparing to broaden the T9 range further. A plug-in hybrid version is scheduled for South African introduction during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The upcoming T9 PHEV combines a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with electric motors and produces a claimed 360kW and 674Nm, with its 31.2kWh battery providing up to 100km of electric driving range. It will challenge the likes of the BYD Shark 6 and Changan K50 REEV.